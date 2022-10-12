Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 3624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFF. CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

