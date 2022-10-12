CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,261. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

