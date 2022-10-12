Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $490.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.