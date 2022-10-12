Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 4.6 %

CPSS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,426. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

