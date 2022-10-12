ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

