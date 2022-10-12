Cope Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,524.00 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Cope has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cope has a total market capitalization of $660,389.01 and $1,524.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cope token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cope Token Profile

Cope’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 tokens. The official website for Cope is www.unlimitedcope.com. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cope

According to CryptoCompare, “Cope (COPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cope has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cope is 0.04120287 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,024.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unlimitedcope.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

