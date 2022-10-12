Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 97,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,316. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

