Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202.83 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $202.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.07 or 0.00063033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008432 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 0 with 286,370,297 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmos is 12.04821125 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $207,149,986.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

