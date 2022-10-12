CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,116. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

