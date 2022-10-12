Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $466.38. 2,042,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

