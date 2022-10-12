Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 497,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

