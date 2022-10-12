Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 136,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

