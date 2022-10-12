Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 400,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.