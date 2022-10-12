Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,642 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 224,216 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

