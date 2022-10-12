Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.98. 106,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

