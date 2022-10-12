Cream Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00068092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $897,182.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.78 or 1.00007288 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022887 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,534 tokens. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @creamdotfinance. Cream Finance’s official website is cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@creamdotfinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream Finance (CREAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cream Finance has a current supply of 2,925,000 with 616,378 in circulation. The last known price of Cream Finance is 13.11088511 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,039,404.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cream.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.