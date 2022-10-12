Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €10.60. The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 169686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.