Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €10.60. The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 169686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
