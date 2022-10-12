Credit Suisse Group Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $134.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. 1,213,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

