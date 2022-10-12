Credit Suisse Group Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $116.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.82.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. 49,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
