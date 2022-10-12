Critical Analysis: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) versus Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Metacrine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Metacrine has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cryoport 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metacrine and Cryoport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Metacrine currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 432.80%. Cryoport has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.38%. Given Metacrine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Cryoport.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metacrine and Cryoport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$62.21 million ($1.59) -0.27 Cryoport $222.61 million 5.19 -$275.53 million ($6.18) -3.86

Metacrine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A -107.07% -75.36% Cryoport -125.96% -14.43% -8.60%

Summary

Cryoport beats Metacrine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

