Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 5,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,254. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

