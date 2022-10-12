Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

