Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $72.75.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
