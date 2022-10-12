Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, an increase of 271.9% from the September 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 127,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 189,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

CRU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. Crucible Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

