Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock remained flat at $105.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

