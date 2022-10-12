Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 4,890 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

