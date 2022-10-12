Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,784. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

