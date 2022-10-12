Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,712 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

MRCY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.