Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.56. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,320. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

