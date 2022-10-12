Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Linde stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. 25,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

