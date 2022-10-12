Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 327 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 395,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 203,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,460. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.