Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Incyte by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Incyte Trading Down 0.4 %

INCY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,357. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

