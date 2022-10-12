Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 5,458 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock remained flat at $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

