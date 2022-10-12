Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.55. The stock had a trading volume of 125,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $322.31 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.03 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.