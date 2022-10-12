CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

