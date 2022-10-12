CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
CVB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
CVB Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
