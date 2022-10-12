Cwm LLC Buys 696,109 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,109 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $65,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. 31,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

