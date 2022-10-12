Cwm LLC Buys 766,289 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 81,003.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $26,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 102,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

