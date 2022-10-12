Cwm LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Allstate worth $40,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.36. 23,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.