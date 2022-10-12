Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 195,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

