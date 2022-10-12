Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.33 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

