Cwm LLC Purchases 111,999 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,999 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.47% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 27,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

