Cwm LLC Purchases 4,834 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $35,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

DG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

