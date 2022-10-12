Cwm LLC Purchases 947,954 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 14,758.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $84,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

