Cwm LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $48,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,143. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.