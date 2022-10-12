Cwm LLC Sells 376,876 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,422,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,876 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 5.33% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $133,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,391. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

