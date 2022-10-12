Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 56,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,345. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.