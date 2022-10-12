Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $827,868.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $31.50 or 0.00164567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051574 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 tokens. Cyclone Protocol’s official website is cyclone.xyz. Cyclone Protocol’s official message board is twitter.com/cycloneprotocol/status/1353975495566626817. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cyclone Protocol has a current supply of 26,282.01228713. The last known price of Cyclone Protocol is 31.67136139 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyclone.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.