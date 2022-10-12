Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 35,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 243,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
