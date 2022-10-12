Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 35,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 243,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Cypress Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.