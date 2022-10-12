D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,768. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $56.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.