D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

COST stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.88. 23,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

