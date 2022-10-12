D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

